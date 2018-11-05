Shooting investigation at apartments across from Cherry Hill Mall

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police are investigating reports of a double shooting at an apartment complex across from the Cherry Hill Mall in Camden County.

Investigators were called to the scene around 11 p.m. Sunday.

The shooting reportedly happened at the Cherry Hill Towers off Route 38 just across the street from the mall.

Police have focused mainly around the entrance of the building; people who live in the building were terrified.

"It was a scary moment. We think we're in such a good environment, a gated community, that none of this would happen, but you can never know what can happen," resident Mark Ruffin said.

Action News cameras have seen detectives come in and out of the complex.

Officials have not commented on the number of victims, their conditions, or any information about the shooter.
