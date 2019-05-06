Shooting investigation ends in stand-off in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- Some people from the Southside of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania witnessed a tense scene Sunday.
A shooting investigation ended in a stand-off this afternoon.
Squad cars and yellow crime scene tape closed off this culdesac right around 3:00 p.m.
Officials say the suspected gunman would not come out of a home on 4th Street after shooting a man about a mile away.
The victim was taken to the hospital with a police escort.
He remains in serious condition tonight.
Two men were eventually taken into custody.
Investigators say the shooting started as an argument that spun out of control.
