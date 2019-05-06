Shooting investigation ends in stand-off in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- Some people from the Southside of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania witnessed a tense scene Sunday.A shooting investigation ended in a stand-off this afternoon.Squad cars and yellow crime scene tape closed off this culdesac right around 3:00 p.m.Officials say the suspected gunman would not come out of a home on 4th Street after shooting a man about a mile away.The victim was taken to the hospital with a police escort.He remains in serious condition tonight.Two men were eventually taken into custody.Investigators say the shooting started as an argument that spun out of control.