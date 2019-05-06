Shooting investigation ends in stand-off in Bethlehem

EMBED <>More Videos

Shooting investigation ends in stand-off in Bethlehem. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 5, 2019.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- Some people from the Southside of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania witnessed a tense scene Sunday.

A shooting investigation ended in a stand-off this afternoon.

Squad cars and yellow crime scene tape closed off this culdesac right around 3:00 p.m.

Officials say the suspected gunman would not come out of a home on 4th Street after shooting a man about a mile away.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a police escort.

He remains in serious condition tonight.

Two men were eventually taken into custody.

Investigators say the shooting started as an argument that spun out of control.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bethlehempa. newsshooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Mother found of child abandoned in Kensington
Arrest made in sex assault of woman by faux ride-share driver
At least 40 killed after plane makes fiery landing in Moscow
Police: Man found shot in head inside burning car
AccuWeather: Warmer Monday
Manager assaulted in Center City restaurant robbery
Show More
Sixers' fans still hopeful after Sunday's loss
Boeing didn't tell airlines that safety alert wasn't on
Police: Suspect sought for CVS robbery in Overbrook Park
Broad Street Run draws thousands despite inclement weather
2 million pounds of PF Chang frozen dinners recalled
More TOP STORIES News