PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A newly released surveillance video shows the vehicle used during a deadly shooting in North Philadelphia.Investigators say 21 shots were fired inside a home along West Glenwood Avenue on Thursday, January 13.An 18-year-old woman died, and a 23-year-old man was critically injured.The suspected gunmen were seen getting out of a light-colored Chevy Impala that has damage to its right side and fenders.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.