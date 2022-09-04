Police: 2 people shot in separate incidents in Philadelphia overnight

Police are investigating after a man was shot inside a home in the Kensington section of the city.

PHILADELPHIA -- Two people are in the hospital after they were shot in separate incidents in Philadelphia.

Police say a woman was shot in the Kingsessing section of the city just before midnight Saturday night. It happened in the area of Woodland Avenue and South 52nd Street. The 35-year-old woman was shot multiple times and taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she is listed in stable condition. No arrests have been made.

Police are also investigating after a man was shot inside a home in the Kensington section of the city. It happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday on East Willard Street near G Street. Police say a man in his twenties was shot multiple times in the basement of the home. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition. No word yet on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.