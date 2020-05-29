1 dead, 3 hurt after suspect opens fire on West Philadelphia porch: Police

#NOW 4 people shot at 55th and Pearl; three men and one womanThe victims were sitting on this porch. No word on the conditions of the victims. @6abc pic.twitter.com/uyOoWCuz8n — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) May 29, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one person dead and three others injured on Thursday night.It happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 300 block of North 55th Street in West Philadelphia.Action News has learned that three men and one woman were shot on the front porch. At least one of the victims has died.There was no immediate work on what sparked the gunfire.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.