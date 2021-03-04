Shooting leaves 1 injured at Friends Cemetery in Upper Darby: Police

By
UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire and police officials are investigating a shooting at the Friends Cemetery in Upper Darby, Delaware County.

The shooting happened Thursday just before noon on the 200 block of Powell Lane.

Officials say there is at least one gunshot victim. There is no word on the extent of the injuries.

No further details have been released at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper darby townshipcrimegun violence
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fewer people will qualify for stimulus checks under new COVID bill agreement
Driver in fatal hit-and-run stopped, looked at victim before fleeing: Police
Raw meat, metal: Lawmaker says 'tainted' food harming NJ National Guard
2 arrested in brutal attack on Montco pizzeria owner
Police request 60-day extension of Guard at US Capitol
Investigation underway at Villanova after multiple sex assaults reported on campus
Lidl raising starting salary to $15/hr for Philly area workers
Show More
Philly gun violence leaves 4 dead, 4 hurt in separate shootings
Chris Harrison speaks out for first time since 'stepping aside' from 'The Bachelor'
Dad of 7 dying of COVID says goodbye in emotional video
Longtime Philly officer, minister dies after battle with COVID
Dollar Tree announces new stores as demand for discount retailers skyrockets
More TOP STORIES News