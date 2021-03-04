Shooting leaves 1 injured at Friends Cemetery in Upper Darby: Police

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire and police officials are investigating a shooting at the Friends Cemetery in Upper Darby, Delaware County.
The shooting happened Thursday just before noon on the 200 block of Powell Lane.
Officials say there is at least one gunshot victim. There is no word on the extent of the injuries.
No further details have been released at this time.
