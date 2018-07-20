Shooting leaves 2 men injured in Frankford

Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in the city's Frankford neighborhood.

It happened around 6:50 p.m. Friday along the 4700 block of Tackawana Street.

Police say a 27-year-old man was shot once in the chest. He was taken by private auto to Jefferson Hospital's South Divison.

He is in stable condition and is expected to be transferred to the Torresdale campus.

The second victim, a 28-year-old man was shot in the chest and back. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

So far, there are no arrests or word on a motive.

