Shooting leaves 3 men hurt in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section on Wednesday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on the 4200 block of North Hicks Street.

Police say a 27-year-old man was shot one time in the face. He was rushed to an area hospital where he's listed in critical condition.

Two other men were also injured by gunfire, a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old. Both victims are listed in stable condition at an area hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeshootingviolence
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protest in Philly after grand jury ruling in Breonna Taylor case
At least 2 Louisville officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests: Police
Man accused of beating woman to death with baseball bat in NJ
29-pound cat 'Lasagna' needs a family to help her slim down
Man punches teen with special needs in face at Walmart: Police
Community police officer feeds neighborhood
Grand jury indicts just 1 of the officers in Breonna Taylor case
Show More
Hit-and-run crash injures South Philadelphia bicyclist
Neighbors hope sketch of road rage suspect leads to an arrest
Trump declines to commit to peaceful transfer of power
Mayor 'making progress' with homeless encampment after second stabbing
Local caterers among those hoping courts uphold ruling that Pa. shutdowns were unconstitutional
More TOP STORIES News