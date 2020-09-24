Shooting leaves 3 men hurt in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section on Wednesday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on the 4200 block of North Hicks Street.

Police say a 27-year-old man was shot one time in the face. He was rushed to an area hospital where he's listed in critical condition.

Two other men were also injured by gunfire, a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old. Both victims are listed in stable condition at an area hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
