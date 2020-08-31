Shooting leaves 3 people injured in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting left three people injured on Sunday night in Philadelphia.

It happened around 9 p.m. on the 5300 block of Oxford Avenue.

Police say a 23-year-old man was shot in the forearm and a 26-year-old man was shot in the back. Both men are listed in stable condition.

A third victim was shot in the shoulder and chin. The victim's condition is unknown at this time, said police.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
