Shooting leaves at least 2 people injured in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that wounded at least two people on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. on the 1000 block of West Thompson Street.

Police confirm two people have been shot, including one woman. There was no immediate word on the condition of the victims.

Police say they are searching for more victims.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
