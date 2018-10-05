Shooting leaves man critically wounded in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia that left a man in critical condition.
It happened just before 5:30 this evening in the 2500 block of North Alder Street.
They say the victim in his late 20s was shot four times. He suffered two wounds in the stomach, and one in the upper leg, and another in the lower back.
He was taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment.
Police have made no arrests.
