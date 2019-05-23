Shooting leaves man dead in Chester, police say

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Chester, Delaware County have opened a homicide investigation after a man was shot on Thursday and later died.

Officers say they responded to the 600 block of West 9th Street around 9 a.m. and found a 48-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where police say he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators interviewed several people at the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chester police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvania newscrimeshooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Woman and man hospitalized after shooting in Kingsessing
4 cars collide outside Channel 6 studios
'Armed and dangerous' pair wanted by N.J. State Police
More TOP STORIES News