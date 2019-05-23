Shooting leaves man dead in Chester, police say

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Chester, Delaware County have opened a homicide investigation after a man was shot on Thursday and later died.
Officers say they responded to the 600 block of West 9th Street around 9 a.m. and found a 48-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital where police say he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Investigators interviewed several people at the scene of the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chester police.
