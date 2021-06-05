homicide

Shooting leaves one dead outside of a Philadelphia restaurant

EMBED <>More Videos

Shooting leaves one dead outside of a Philadelphia restaurant

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Another night of violence in Philadelphia leaves a man dead.

Philadelphia police were called to the 4600 block of North Broad Street in the city's Logan section late Friday night.

Officials say a suspect opened fire on the man while he was sitting inside of a car.

The shooting happened outside of a popular local restaurant .

Police say the victim was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

No word if any arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
logan (philadelphia)homicide
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
FBI, Vegas police offer $10K for information about slain boy
Persons of interest wanted in deadly AC shooting
2 Philly homicides minutes apart at bowling alley lot, outside home
Suspect sought for fatal shooting in Logan
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Sunny And Hot
Woman shot while sitting in a car in Summerdale
Double shooting leaves 16-year-old dead in West Philly: Police
Fisher-Price recalls baby soothers after 4 infant deaths
NJ bishops say Catholics must go back to church this weekend
Citizens Bank Park welcomes crowd at full-capacity
Father of twins, one who fatally shot the other, sentenced
Show More
Manayunk residents report raw sewage, water damage from construction
Philadelphia Black Restaurant Week kicks off with a bang
West Philadelphia block gets critical home repairs
Last splash for last class of graduating seniors at Hallahan
Mural of George Floyd in Philly defaced with hate group logos
More TOP STORIES News