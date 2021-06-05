PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Another night of violence in Philadelphia leaves a man dead.
Philadelphia police were called to the 4600 block of North Broad Street in the city's Logan section late Friday night.
Officials say a suspect opened fire on the man while he was sitting inside of a car.
The shooting happened outside of a popular local restaurant .
Police say the victim was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
No word if any arrests have been made.
Shooting leaves one dead outside of a Philadelphia restaurant
