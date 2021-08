PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 39-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday morning in Philadelphia's Parkside section.According to police, the shooting happened at about 12:50 a.m. inside a home on the 5200 block of Master Street.When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the chest. He was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead at about 1 a.m.Police say they are now looking for a suspect in a white Mercedes.No arrests have been made, and a gun was not found at the scene.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police.