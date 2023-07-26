Man shot multiple times while driving in car with 2 young children in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in his car while his two children where also in the vehicle.

Officers say it happened just before 8 p.m. at the 2600 block of South 60th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in his car while his two children where also in the vehicle.

Officers say it happened just before 8 p.m. at the 2600 block of South 60th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

The victim is a 31-year-old man who was shot once in the shoulder, once in his back, and once in each leg.

Officials say the man was shot while driving his car with his two young sons inside.

Police transported the man to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The two children were unharmed but taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, police say.