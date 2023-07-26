WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man shot multiple times while driving in car with 2 young children in Philadelphia

Officers say it happened just before 8 p.m. at the 2600 block of South 60th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, July 26, 2023 3:19AM
Man shot multiple times while driving in car with 2 young children in Philadelphia
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in his car while his two children where also in the vehicle.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in his car while his two children where also in the vehicle.

Officers say it happened just before 8 p.m. at the 2600 block of South 60th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

The victim is a 31-year-old man who was shot once in the shoulder, once in his back, and once in each leg.

Officials say the man was shot while driving his car with his two young sons inside.

Police transported the man to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The two children were unharmed but taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, police say.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW