UPPER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting near an apartment complex in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County.
The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Thursday on the 300 block of Village Drive in King of Prussia.
At least one person was taken to the hospital. The person's condition is not known.
No further details have been released.
Police remained on the scene to investigate.
Shooting near Upper Merion Township apartment complex, 1 person hospitalized
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News