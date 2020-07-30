Shooting near Upper Merion Township apartment complex, 1 person hospitalized

UPPER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting near an apartment complex in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Thursday on the 300 block of Village Drive in King of Prussia.

At least one person was taken to the hospital. The person's condition is not known.

No further details have been released.

Police remained on the scene to investigate.
