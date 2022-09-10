Police: Officer-Involved shooting leaves suspect injured in East Mount Airy

Police were responding to a disturbance at the apartment complex when shots were fired

Officer-Involved shooting leaves suspect injured in East Mount Airy Saturday morning.

Police say it happened around 8 a.m. on the 500 block of Duval Street.

Police were responding to a disturbance at the apartment complex located on the 6300 block of Chew Avenue.

The caller stated that a 40-year-old man fired a shot at them Friday night and that he returned this Saturday morning with a gun.

When police arrived on scene, they were told the suspect was in a garage that opens up to the 500 block of Duval Street.

As police walked up to the garage, the doors opened and the officers heard gunshots.

According to police, the suspect was seen pointing a gun at the officers.

Two officers shot at the suspect multiple times.

He was struck once in the lower body and taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

No officers were injured.

The two officers who discharged their weapons were placed on administrative leave while the Officer-Involved Shooting Unit investigates.