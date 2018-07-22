Shooting on Toronto streets leaves 9 injured, suspect dead: Police

MARK OSBORNE
Nine people were injured in a shooting late Sunday in Toronto and the shooter is dead, according to Toronto police.

The shooting took place near Danforth Street and Logan Avenue, which is in the Greektown neighborhood, often referred to as The Danforth.

Police said one of the victims taken to the hospital was a young girl.

The incident began at about 10 p.m., police said.

It's unclear how many shots were fired, but a person in the neighborhood posted a video on Twitter in which at least five shots can be heard. The user tweeted, "So scary!! The gun violence in Toronto is crazy."

Toronto police said they have no motive for the shooting, and Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders was just arriving on the scene before midnight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
