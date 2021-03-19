Philadelphia police look to identify shooting suspect

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released new surveillance video from a 2020 shooting and are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect.

Police say on the afternoon of July 6, 2020, a black Jeep patriot with tinted windows drove onto the 4600 block of North Broad Street in the city's Logan section.

A man got out of the vehicle approached another man standing at the corner and fired several shots.

The victim did not survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeshootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 12, found shot to death in Montgomery Co. home
What we know about Atlanta spa shooting victims
Philly expands phase 1B qualifications for vaccine
Man killed outside prison 1 hour after release; family outraged
CDC says 3 feet of distance safe in some classrooms, updating guidelines
AccuWeather: Windy today, sunny & dry weekend ahead
2-level Giant urban flagship store opens today in Center City
Show More
Homes evacuated after gas line ruptured in North Philly
Upper Perkiomen schools closed due to teachers calling out sick
Cuomo's 1st accuser details new allegations in interview
COVID-19 restrictions: Capacity limits boosted at many NJ businesses
FBI releases new video of suspects wanted in Capitol riot
More TOP STORIES News