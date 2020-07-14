Man critical after being shot multiple times in Tioga-Nicetown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia early Tuesday.It happened around 1:10 a.m. on the 3300 block of North 20th Street.Police said a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times at that location.He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.There is no word on suspects or a motive at this time.