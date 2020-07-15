Man fatally shot near intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was fatally shot in the city's Kensington section late Tuesday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting found a man with a gunshot wound.

They transported him to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no word on a motive for this shooting.

There have been no arrests made at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiafatal shootinggun violencephiladelphia policeguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Large public events prohibited in Philly through 2021
Philly teachers' union releases reopening plan
Surprise proposal for doctor on frontlines of pandemic
Tow truck driver saves drowning woman in Wildwood
Scientists calling on everyone to kill spotted lanternflies
AccuWeather: Nice Today, Oppressively Humid Starting Friday
First COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing
Show More
Philly protesters sue city over tear gas, use of force
How to reduce risk for cavities while wearing masks
Manco & Manco delays reopening to test all staff for COVID-19
Man's dismembered body found in luxury condo in NYC
Uptick in cases this winter may be more serious than initial outbreak
More TOP STORIES News