Man fatally shot near intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was fatally shot in the city's Kensington section late Tuesday night.It happened around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues.Officers responding to reports of a shooting found a man with a gunshot wound.They transported him to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.There is no word on a motive for this shooting.There have been no arrests made at this time.