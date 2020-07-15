Man fatally shot near intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was fatally shot in the city's Kensington section late Tuesday night.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues.
Officers responding to reports of a shooting found a man with a gunshot wound.
They transported him to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
There is no word on a motive for this shooting.
There have been no arrests made at this time.
