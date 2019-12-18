Investigation underway after reported shooting at Brookhaven shopping center

BROOKHAVEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a reported shooting at a shopping center in Brookhaven, Delaware County.It happened around 4 p.m. outside of a store located on the 4900 block of Edgemont Avenue.Chopper 6 was over the scene where officers had cordon off an area outside of a pet store.There's no word on injuries or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.