BROOKHAVEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a reported shooting at a shopping center in Brookhaven, Delaware County.
It happened around 4 p.m. outside of a store located on the 4900 block of Edgemont Avenue.
Chopper 6 was over the scene where officers had cordon off an area outside of a pet store.
There's no word on injuries or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Investigation underway after reported shooting at Brookhaven shopping center
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News