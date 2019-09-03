Shooting reported at veterans apartment complex in Chester Co.

SPRING CITY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a veterans living facility in Chester County.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at the historic Whitehall Inn, now known as the Whitehall Apartments, on the 3700 block of Schuylkill Road in Spring City.

At least one person has been taken to the hospital.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed multiple officers canvassing the area surrounding the apartment complex as residents looked on.

There is no word on a suspect.

According to its Facebook page, the Whitehall Apartments opened in 2017 "in response to a local need for permanent supportive housing for at-risk veterans in Chester County and a national effort to end veterans homelessness. The development features an innovative renovation of the historic Whitehall Inn as well as new construction of 48 affordable apartments for veterans in need."

The Whitehall Inn opened in 1762, according to the East Vincent Township website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
spring city boroughpa. newsveteransshooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police shoot man with box cutter in North Philadelphia
Police: Man stabs girlfriend to death in Port Richmond
Delco teen in medically-induced coma for disease possibly linked to vaping
Firefighters get control of North Philly fire after nearly 6 hours
Deadly Dorian pounds relentlessly at desperate Bahamas
At least 25 confirmed dead in boat fire in California
Police: No threat at Villanova University after 'active shooter' alert
Show More
Group with gun demands Popeyes chicken sandwiches
AccuWeather: Lots of sun today, PM storm on Wednesday
Jonas Brothers visit Pa. fan battling cancer who missed concert
Robbers pepper spray business owner, take $27k from deposit bag 
Whitehall Twp. police investigating accidental shooting of child
More TOP STORIES News