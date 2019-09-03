Shooting reported at veterans apartment complex in Chester Co.

SPRING CITY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a veterans living facility in Chester County.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at the historic Whitehall Inn, now known as the Whitehall Apartments, on the 3700 block of Schuylkill Road in Spring City.
At least one person has been taken to the hospital.
Chopper 6 over the scene showed multiple officers canvassing the area surrounding the apartment complex as residents looked on.
There is no word on a suspect.
According to its Facebook page, the Whitehall Apartments opened in 2017 "in response to a local need for permanent supportive housing for at-risk veterans in Chester County and a national effort to end veterans homelessness. The development features an innovative renovation of the historic Whitehall Inn as well as new construction of 48 affordable apartments for veterans in need."
The Whitehall Inn opened in 1762, according to the East Vincent Township website.
