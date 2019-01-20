Shooting suspect barricaded in Brooklawn motel

A SWAT unit surrounded a South Jersey motel after a man suspected of shooting someone barricaded himself inside the building.The Action Cam was at the scene at the Motel 6 in the 800 block of Crescent Boulevard in Brooklawn, Camden County.Police responded to a 911 call just before midnight that shots were fired.When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s with three bullet wounds in the chest and back.That man is in surgery at Cooper Medical Center.At last check, the suspect remains barricaded in one of the motel rooms.------