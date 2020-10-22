shooting

South Philadelphia suspect followed man for blocks before shooting him: Police

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect they say followed a man for several blocks before shooting him.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Sept. 1 on the 1400 block of Fitzwater Street in South Philadelphia.

Police said the 42-year-old victim was shot once in the thigh. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was recorded by cameras at Broad and Fitzwater and then on the 1300 block of Bainbridge Street fleeing from the scene.

Anyone with information should call South Detective Division at 215-686-3013/3014.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiashooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Teen shot while walking to boxing gym dies at hospital
Shooting in Wawa parking lot leaves man critical
FedEx driver shot, critically injured in Philadelphia
Woman struck, killed by stray bullet while driving
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd-degree charge dismissed against officer accused in George Floyd's death
Texas woman dies from COVID-19 on airplane, officials say
Chris Christie urges Americans to wear masks in new op-ed
Group of men storm into Northeast Philly home; man injured
Face to face: Trump and Biden to meet for final debate
Obama blasts Trump during rally for Biden in Philly
Gov. Murphy to quarantine after 2 staff members test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Elton John Barbie doll pays tribute to iconic performer
Deer crashes through window of barbershop | WATCH
AccuWeather: Another Foggy Morning, Another Warm Afternoon
Haverford family refuses to be silenced after political signs stolen
$15 fine for people who refuse to wear masks in one Pa. town
More TOP STORIES News