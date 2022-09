Action News was told that the victims were not Temple students.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting near Temple University campus sent two people to the hospital.

Police say it happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on North 16th and Cecil B Moore Avenue.

Two men were shot, one in the foot and one in the arm.

They are expected to be okay.

The shooter was arrested.