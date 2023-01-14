WATCH LIVE

Police: Woman shot in the leg while riding in Uber

The Uber driver told police that the gunman was driving by them in another vehicle when they opened fire.

Saturday, January 14, 2023 2:04PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a woman is recovering after she was shot in the thigh while riding in an Uber.

It happened on the Vine Street Expressway near Broad street in Center City.

The Uber driver told police that the gunman was driving by in another vehicle when they opened fire.

The driver was able to flag down police, who took the the 21-year-old shooting victim to Jefferson University Hospital.

Officials say she is in stable condition.

Pennsylvania State Police have not announced any arrests or provided insight into the motive.

