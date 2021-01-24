1 dead in shooting during Burlington County house party

EDGEWATER PARK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person is dead after a shooting at a house party in Burlington County, New Jersey.
It happened shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of Ivy Road in Edgewater Park.
Police said they found a person with a gunshot injury inside a car.
The victim was pronounced dead.
Police said they had to call in several other departments to help get a large crowd outside under control.
Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.
