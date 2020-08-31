3 shooting victims found in car after crash in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Detectives are trying to figure out how four people were shot in North Philadelphia early Monday.Police said three of the shooting victims were in a car that crashed.Police located them inside a car with the rear window shot out at 15th and West Clearfield streets around 1 a.m.Police said one victim is a 17-year old and the other victims are in their 20s.Later, a fourth victim showed up later at the hospital.Officials said all of the four victims are in are stable condition.