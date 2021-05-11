Philadelphia shootings leave 2 dead, 4 injured on Monday night

#BREAKING: Chopper 6 over the latest homicide in the City of Philadelphia, this time in Strawberry Mansion. Police say a 20 year old man was shot in the face, chest and arm, died at the hospital.@6abc pic.twitter.com/IxrX1HHc26 — Chuck McDade (@Squared6abc) May 10, 2021

Five people are dead in a violent weekend in Philadelphia that saw more than 20 people shot.

#BREAKING: Gun violence continues in Philadelphia...this time claiming the life of a 20 year old man. This is happening on the 3100 block of Jasper Street in Kensington. A second victim, a 28 yr old man, is stable. @6abc pic.twitter.com/GUyDUAtP15 — Chuck McDade (@Squared6abc) May 10, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On the heels of a violent weekend that left 25 people shot, the gunfire is showing no signs of slowing down. On Monday night, Philadelphia police say four shooting incidents left two people dead and four others wounded.Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot in the face on the 5000 block of Wade Street around 7:35 p.m. He was transported to an area hospital where he was placed in critical condition.Around 5 p.m., a 20-year-old man died after being shot in the face at N 29th Street and Oakdale Street in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.Less than 10 minutes before the Oakdale Street shooting, police say two people were shot on the 3400 block of N Howard Street at 4:56 p.m.A 72-year-old man was shot once in the cheek. He is listed in critical but stable condition at Temple University Hospital. Police say a 45-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body. He is currently listed in critical condition.And just before 4 p.m., police say a double shooting turned deadly on the 3100 block of Jasper Street.A 20-year-old man died after being shot in the chest.The shooting also injured a 28-year-old man. He is currently listed in stable condition at an area hospital."I've seen a lot violence. This is more violence than I've ever seen. We need people to put down the guns," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Frank Vanore on Monday during a press briefing about the violent weekend.Philadelphia is already on pace to surpass last year's 499 murders. To date, more than 185 homicides have been recorded. That's up 34% from this time last year.While other big cities are seeing a surge in murders in 2021, they are all being outpaced by Philadelphia. Data shows that New York is up 17% through the first few days of May, while Chicago is up 22%.Police officials say some of the murders are related to narcotics and robbery. Investigators believe retaliation could be the motive for a couple of weekend shootings in Olney."Rather than provide us information to solve these homicides, they decide to take matters in their own hands. That's why we continue to find ourselves in this continuing cycle of violence," said Captain Jason Smith.Anyone with any information on any of the violence is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.