Shootings leave 5 dead in Texas, including 3 at nursing home

Shootings leave 5 dead in Texas, including 3 at nursing home. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on July 28, 2018. (WPVI)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas --
Texas authorities say five people have been killed following separate shootings that included a nursing home in a Corpus Christi suburb.

Robstown City Secretary Herman Rodriguez says via Twitter that three people were killed Friday following a shooting at the Retama Manor nursing home. Two additional men were found dead in a home linked to that shooting.

Rodriguez says officers responded to the nursing home about 7 p.m. Friday and found two men and a woman dead. He says a phone call from family members prompted police to visit the residence of one of the nursing home victims, where two more men were found dead. The shooter was among those killed.

Rodriguez said authorities believe the shootings are related but have not identified the victims or established a possible motive.

