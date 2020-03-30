crime

2 dead, 3 hurt after multiple shootings in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men are dead and three others are hurt after multiple shootings in Philadelphia on Sunday evening.

Just before 3 p.m. at 49th and Pentridge streets in Southwest Philadelphia, a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was transported to an area hospital where he's listed in stable condition.

Around 4:24 p.m., police say a 22-year-old man was shot four times in the back, once in the torso and once in the leg on the 4700 block of Paschall Avenue. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say another shooting left a man dead on the 700 block of Locust Avenue around 6:35 p.m. in the city's Germantown section. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The gunfire continued on the 4300 block of Wayne Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Police say a 34-year-old man was shot once in the leg and is now listed in stable condition at the hospital.

One hour later in the 2700 block of Reed Street, police say a 27-year-old man was shot twice in the ankle. He was transported to an area hospital where he's listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Police in N.J., Pa. seek suspect in 2 Connecticut slayings
Woman pulled from SUV, shot during carjacking: Police
New Jersey State Trooper shoots, kills suspect on Garden State Parkway: Attorney General's Office
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News