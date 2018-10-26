ARMED ROBBERY

Shootout in West Oak Lane take-out restaurant leaves would-be robber critical, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Shootout in West Oak Lane store leaves would-be robber critical as reportedby Dann Cuellar during Action News at 10 on October 25, 2018.

WEST OAK LANE (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police said a gun battle erupted inside of a West Oak Lane take-out restaurant Thursday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on the 7300 block of North 19th street.

Police were called to Peter's Chicken and Seafood for a report of an armed robbery with shots fired.

Officers said when they arrived they were informed there was a shootout inside of the store between a would-be robber and the shop owner.

"We know that the perpetrator fired at least four shots. We found four spent shell casings in the take-out area by the front door," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "We know that the store owner who was behind the counter fired at least three shots."

Initial reports were that no one was shot, but a check of local hospitals revealed that the suspect had actually been shot in the chest and taken by car to Albert Einstein Medical Center.

Officials said the 37-year-old suspect is in critical condition.

Police said the entire incident was captured on surveillance video.

"You can clearly see the perpetrator wearing a dark colored sweatshirt tied tightly around his face armed with a gun standing near the counter of the seafood take out when the robbery and shootout was taking place," said Small.

It is not known if the suspect was able to get anything from the store before the gunfire erupted.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsarmed robberyshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARMED ROBBERY
Police seek woman behind string of SW Phila. armed robberies
Police, FBI seek serial armed robbers wanted in 20 heists
FBI investigating serial armed robberies in Philly and Cheltenham
Armed robbery of West Oak Lane pizza shop caught on camera
More armed robbery
Top Stories
Eagles arrive in London
Dangerous intersection has neighbors begging for city to intervene
Police: Man assaulted employee at Talen Energy Stadium
Is it Carson Wentz or Prince Harry?
Birds hold big pep rally for Eagles fans in London
AccuWeather: Clouds Increase Today, Heavy Rain and High Winds Arrive Late Tonight
Here's how Wembley Stadium is getting ready for the Eagles
Philadelphia City Council honors Gritty, and it's hilarious
Show More
Reward offered in fatal Cheltenham road rage shooting
2 suspicious packages addressed to Biden found in Delaware
Pipe bomb scare raises new questions about mail safety
Powerball Results: No winner, jackpot swells to $750M
Winner of Mega Millions can stay anonymous thanks to law
More News