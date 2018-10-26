Philadelphia police said a gun battle erupted inside of a West Oak Lane take-out restaurant Thursday night.It happened just before 8 p.m. on the 7300 block of North 19th street.Police were called to Peter's Chicken and Seafood for a report of an armed robbery with shots fired.Officers said when they arrived they were informed there was a shootout inside of the store between a would-be robber and the shop owner."We know that the perpetrator fired at least four shots. We found four spent shell casings in the take-out area by the front door," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "We know that the store owner who was behind the counter fired at least three shots."Initial reports were that no one was shot, but a check of local hospitals revealed that the suspect had actually been shot in the chest and taken by car to Albert Einstein Medical Center.Officials said the 37-year-old suspect is in critical condition.Police said the entire incident was captured on surveillance video."You can clearly see the perpetrator wearing a dark colored sweatshirt tied tightly around his face armed with a gun standing near the counter of the seafood take out when the robbery and shootout was taking place," said Small.It is not known if the suspect was able to get anything from the store before the gunfire erupted.------