Shootout on Walnut Street leaves one critical with two gunshot wounds

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a shootout between two men ended with one being shot twice and in critical condition Saturday night.

It happened around 10:22 p.m. on the 4600 block of Walnut Street.

Authorities said two men first got into a verbal altercation while standing on opposite sides of the street, when both pulled out handguns and began firing at each other.

Police said someone called 911 to report a 22-year-old man on the 200 block of 47th street who was saying he was shot in the back.

The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

An additional 911 call was made, pointing officers to the 4600 block of Walnut Street where investigators said they found cartridge casings, pills and a firearm.

There have been no arrests made at this time.
