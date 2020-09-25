Shop Center City Saturday is back for its 3rd year amid COVID-19 pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Center City's retailers and restaurants want you to know that they are open, and in some cases, they're back after a rough few months.
A special event is happening in the city Saturday that helps boost small businesses, while at the same time offer special discounts to shoppers.
It's a win win, given how much small businesses, entrepreneurs and restauranteurs need help amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shop Center City Saturday is back for a third year, perhaps its most critical.
"Between retail and restaurants, there's over 39,000 employees that make up 13 percent of the Greater Philadelphia area employees," said Kelly McAllister of Center City District. "It's important to bring those people back and bring back the jobs and support these businesses."
Dozens of businesses and eateries are offering incentives, deals and giveaways.
Ten Thousand Villages on Chestnut Street is one of the participating retailers. They feature handmade items from people all over the world.
Support in this time isn't just about business, it's personal.
"We have real people behind our products," said Jennifer Hill of Ten Thousand Villages. "It's not just a factory that's producing things on a mass scale. We have real people and we don't want to let those artisans and their families down."
They also hope you will do a little early holiday shopping Saturday, knowing that where you spend your dollar can make a huge difference in this city.
