These are the best deals on brands like Apple, Samsung, Dyson and more for Prime Big Deal Days

With Amazon Prime Big Deal Days come big deals for even bigger brands. Whether it's the new Macbook Air M2 chip you've been saving for, or the Le Creuset cast iron pot, get your shopping fix in for Prime Big Deal Days now. If you haven't got a Prime account, sign up today to save big.

Best tech deals on Amazon

Image credit: Apple

- Apple: Absolutely massive deals across the board for Apple product lovers, with up to 33% off Macbooks, Airpods, and Apple watches.

- Samsung: Been casting your eye out for the Galaxy Fold's incredible zoom and images? You're in luck because Samsung is giving up to 30% on sales and bundles for many of their phones and accessories just in time for Prime Big Deal Days. Join the Android universe!

- Sony: Incredible deals are around for Sony's Prime Big Deal Days, with up to 50% off on select headphones, speakers and the best-in-business Sony Bravia Ultra 4K TVs.

Best Amazon brand products on sale

Image credit: Amazon

- Amazon Devices: So many Star Wars Echo Dots to choose from, at so many discounts, for such great quality. Secure the best viewing parties for football season and MLB playoffs with up to 30% off Amazon Fire TVs, as well as 50% savings on Echo Dots, Kindles, tablets and more.

- Amazon Basics: Of course, Amazon Basics is going to have deals on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. Get up to 40% off all of their products, from home goods and furniture to pet products and fashion essentials.

- Amazon Halloween Decorations: It's Spooooky Season, and with it comes Amazon's help in getting you the very best deals, up to 50% off on decorations, to create your own Haunted Mansion. Get your share of spiders, skeletons, pumpkins and more.

- What Goes Around Comes Around: Amazon's vintage and luxury pre-loved clothing brand, What Goes Around Comes Around are having sales of up to 15% (or $200) off their best-selling luxury items. Check back in to see even more deals from the brand, including bags, jewelry and more.

Best mattresses and bedding on sale on Amazon

Image credit: Amazon

- Nectar: Not to lag behind, Nectar is also hosting mega deals for all of its best mattresses. It seems like you'll be getting a good night sleep with the award-winning Nectar Memory Foam

- Casper: Regarded as the best mattress on Amazon by Good Morning America, Casper is having deals across the board for all of its best mattresses, with the hottest deal being the comfortable, temp-regulating Casper Sleep Element Mattress at 10% off.

- Zinus: Zinus is hosting multiple sales on their bed frames, beddings and accent chairs. Comfort is completed with nearly 25% off.

- Bedsure: Bedsure just cannot stop having the best sales on its bedding and comfort offerings. Get the best bedroom business for the best prices at Bedsure.

Best home products for sale on Amazon

Image credit: Amazon

- Shark: Save the best for last, as the number one vacuum brand on the market is holding massive sales on its best upright cleaners out there, including up to 32% off the Shark Navigator Lift-Away and purifiers.

- Dyson: Dyson is just something every household needs. Whether it's their vacuums, their hair products, or their purifiers, it simply feels better to have Dyson at home, now for up to 25% off. Browse through their products for the best deal available, especially the Dyson Sonic Hairdryer and the V15 Stick Vacuum.

- Bissell: So. Many. Carpets. Cleaned. Bissell is the king when it comes to clean-ups, and their vacuums are must-haves at up to 20% off. Don't forget to cast your eye to the cute Amazon bestseller in Bissell's Little Carpet Cleaner.

- Le Creuset: The perfect gift for any new household, Le Creuset is having sales of up to 40% for its Dutch ovens and cookware. Early deals abound, but check back in on Prime Big Deal Days for even more Le Creuset savings, and definitely cast your eyes toward the exclusive Signature Round Dutch Oven at 25% off.

- Philips and Philips Sonicare: Whether it be smart locks, toothbrushes, water toothpicks, or shavers, Philips has got all the home products you might need with never-before-seen sales up to 50% off.

- iRobot: Your favorite little helper is back, with up to 42% off all robot vacuums, making your house cleaner, effortlessly.

Best fashion deals on Amazon

Image credit: Amazon

- Amazon Fashion: Massive deals for so many different brands are up for Prime Big Deal Day, so keep your eyes peeled for some luxury items available right now.

- Lululemon: Lululemon's sales on Amazon are rare, but they are here with up to 50% off on men's and women's styles across the board.

- All Shoe Brands: Prime Big Deal Days have brought the biggest shoe brands onto the market, including massive price slashes on New Balance, Steve Madden, Columbia (for those snow days), Dolce Vita and more. Grab a new pair for yourself, your partner or even a cool pair of Crocs your children!