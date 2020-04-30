Coronavirus

Disney debuts cloth face masks, will donate 1M to charity

Disney debuted its own line of reusable cloth face masks, featuring fan-favorite characters like Mickey Mouse, The Child (a.k.a. Baby Yoda), Disney Princesses, Forky and the Hulk. (Disney)

During these challenging times, Disney is giving fans a way to protect their communities while celebrating their favorite characters from Disney, Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel.

Disney debuted its own line of reusable cloth face masks, which feature fan-favorite characters like Mickey Mouse, The Child (a.k.a. Baby Yoda), Disney Princesses, Forky and the Hulk.

The company also announced Thursday that it will donate 1 million masks for children and families in underserved and vulnerable communities across the U.S. The cloth masks will be distributed by MedShare, an organization dedicated to delivering medical supplies to communities in need.

Disney said it will donate all profits from the sales in the U.S. of Disney's cloth face masks to Medshare as well, up to $1 million, now through Sept. 30.

Small, medium and large masks can be purchased at www.shopDisney.com. They retail for $19.99 for a set of four.

Disney's cloth face masks align with the FDA's recommendations on non-surgical, non-industrial grade face masks.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydisneycoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19: Tom Hanks donates blood plasma for research
New drive-thru testing sites opens in NJ, Pa.
Why some mailed stimulus checks won't arrive until September
Procession held to honor man who recovered from COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bucks Co. garden center surprises customer with groceries
2 Delco motels forced to close due to crime spike
To-go cocktails could be coming to Pa.
Gov. Phil Murphy to meet with President Trump
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy Rain This Afternoon and Tonight
HOMETOWN HERO: Infectious disease doctor quarantining from family
NJ man pleads guilty to shooting neighbor's therapy dog
Show More
Gilead says drug proved effective against virus in US study
Former Philly DA Seth Williams released from prison early
6-vehicle crash on I-95 near Betsy Ross Bridge, injuries reported
See the Blue Angels fly over Philly and NYC from inside the cockpit
Philly TSA workers call for masks to be required at airport
More TOP STORIES News