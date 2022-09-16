Get Your Spook on With These Not-So-Scary Halloween Essentials from ShopDisney

With just a few months left until Halloween, there's no better time to start shopping for those spooky decorations and costumes. ShopDisney has Halloween costumes, home decor, and apparel for the entire family to celebrate featuring the brand's most beloved characters from Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to Jack Skellington and Sally. Check out these 11 not-so-scary Halloween pieces you'll want to add to your cart before it's too late.

Add some Halloween flare to your living room with these decorative throw pillows. The duo pack comes with a vibrant orange Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern and spooky white ghost.

If your little one is obsessed with Spider-Man, then you'll want to opt for this four-piece set. With a full body suit, cowl mask, and web projection gloves, this costume is perfect for trick or treating on Halloween night with friends. Available in sizes 3 to 13.

Go for this supercalifragilisticexpialidocious costume in celebration of everyone's favorite nanny, Mary Poppins. The costume includes her signature white hat and dress with velvet bows. Available in sizes 3 to 9/10.

Not sure how to decorate your home for Halloween? This black single-wick candle inspired by The Haunted Mansion will give a spooky air to any room. This candle offers notes of oud and agarwood for a fresh fall fragrance and is inscribed with the eerie epitaphs of The Haunted Mansion residents.

If your kids are obsessed with "Encanto," they'll need this costume inspired by the beloved Mirabel. This dress features a tiered skirt, butterfly appliques, and scalloped trim. Available in sizes 3 to 9/10.

Every kid deserves to have a memorable Halloween night in their favorite costume. This wheelchair cover set is inspired by Cinderella's pumpkin carriage and pairs perfectly with the adaptive Cinderella princess dress. Available in sizes S to XL.

Not feeling a full-blown Halloween costume? Get into the spirit with these earrings made from amethyst cubic zirconia stone inspired by Ursula from "The Little Mermaid." And don't worry, you won't lose your voice while wearing these.

Give the trick-or-treaters a warm welcome with this festive door mat featuring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck.

Inspired by the beloved "Hocus Pocus," this color-changing mug will make you feel like you're drinking a witch's potion. Once hot liquid is added, drips of green ooze will appear on the outside of the mug!

Count down the days to Halloween and Christmas with this spooky light-up clock inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

Don't be afraid to dress up on Halloween alongside your kids! This Belle dress will transform you into the iconic princess from Beauty and the Beast. Available in sizes S to L.

