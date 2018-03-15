Shoplifters caught on camera in Gloucester Township, N.J.

Shoplifters caught on camera in NJ: Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on March 15, 2018. (WPVI)

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Police say three shoplifters were caught on camera inside a Gloucester Township store.

Surveillance video shows the women they are looking for.

The trio stole $500 worth of clothing from the Calvin Klein store.

It appears that they took items into the dressing room and stuffed them into their bags before leaving the store.

Anyone with information about suspects or crime is asked to contact Gloucester Township Police at 856-228-4500 if you recognize any of these suspects.

