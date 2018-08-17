Eagles' player Nigel Bradham takes kids school shopping

Eagles' linebacker Nigel Bradham was the surprise luncheon guest for 12 young residents of Northern Children's Services.It was a surprise back to school shopping event at Dick's Sporting Goods in Cherry Hill.Each child ranging in ages from 7 to 13 received a $125 gift certificate.Bradham who played in New England against the Patriots last night relates to the experience these youngsters and he visits them regularly at the Northern residence."I was raised by a single parent and just having that feeling of empathy and your household is not full, so just that connection and trying to do things that I could have had as a child," said Bradham.The 12 males and females were all over the store getting new sneakers and backpacks, all glad to show off their unexpected new items for school which starts Monday in Philadelphia.Jadiel Nunez from Northern Services said, "Loving it, I got to see a famous football player. He's very kind.""I got sneakers, a book bag, and sunglasses and that's it," said Kelly Diggs of Northern Services.Make no mistake, for these youngsters all from difficult circumstances, it's a big day, a big deal as they prepare to go back to school.Kevin Weber of Northern Services said, "These kids are getting a chance to get something new, shop for themselves. They want to fit in the classroom. They want to feel good about themselves. "Today is a morale boost for these 12 in a residential program, trying to boost their love of school and study, and long term positive achievement.------