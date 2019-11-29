Shopping

3 apps to help you save money when online shopping

By
Before you head out the door to do some holiday shopping, there are three great apps and websites you should know about to save money and time.

Rakuten

Rakuten is a Japanese company and a legitimate marketplace.

They bought Ebates, so everything you buy, you get a little cash back.

They pay out in PayPal or check.

Slickdeals
Slickdeals is a crowd-sourced app where members themselves vote on what's a good deal.

Editors also pick the best deals they find.

In the last week, some of the big markdowns have been on T.V.'s, marked down as much as a thousand dollars.

You have to keep checking back on the site, their front page of deals is constantly changing.

Wikibuy
Wikibuy is a plug-in you can download into the chrome browser.

It compares all prices all across the web, everywhere from Amazon to eBay.

You can find some items for up to $40 cheaper.

ABC13's Samica Knight's favorite of those three is Slick Deals because everyone adds in deals as they find them, making it a group effort to save money.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinghoustonholiday shoppingapponline shoppingblack friday
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot at SEPTA's Frankford Transportation Center
Water main break closes portion of Cottman Avenue
Man, 75, killed after being struck by vehicle in Chester
AccuWeather: Sunny, Chilly Today
UK police: Several wounded in stabbing near London Bridge
10 animals killed in barn fire at Ohio wildlife park
Show More
Kite surfer seen drifting out to sea near Ocean City: Coast Guard
Officer receives Starbucks cup with 'PIG' printed on label
Shoppers flock to stores on Thanksgiving for early deals
Cars crushed after exterior wall collapses in Cobbs Creek
100th 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade in the books!
More TOP STORIES News