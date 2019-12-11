What's The Deal: 56 percent of people don't mind secondhand gifts, report says

As you do your holiday shopping, consider a new trend in which used and old gifts are new again.According to two surveys this holiday season, consumers are more interested in buying and receiving sustainable gifts.That means big sales of second hand and thrift shop items.Gifting used goods.What was once a no-no appears to be growing into a holiday trend, with younger shoppers jumping into the re-sale and thrifting scene."The competition is kinda fierce now, because you're in the thrift stores and you're seeing so many other people," says shopper, Karen Charles.According to a new report from Accenture, 48% of those surveyed said they were willing to give secondhand apparel as gifts and 56% said they would welcome such gifts for themselves."Go frequently and see what's new, what's come in because things that are really good don't stay long," says shopper, Gay Henry.A new report by online consignment store thredUP projects the secondhand market to grow to 51 billion dollars by 2023, as more people look to reduce their carbon footprint in the age of disposable fast fashion.Meanwhile, a report by Accenture found that sustainability was high on consumer's minds this holiday shopping season, with half planning to choose delivery options with a lower environmental impact.And it's not just the environment, the thredUP report found people are ditching retail and hunting treasures at thrift stores, citing these reasons: the uniqueness, the value, and the fun of the treasure hunt."What I love about thrifting is the thrill of it. The challenge in finding something unique that everybody else isn't going to wear," says shopper, Neshanta Davis.So what not to buy at the thrift store?-Anything stained, torn, or faded.-Avoid items that are cracked, chipped, or broken.-Clothing and other items should look as good as new.-Also, don't purchase kitchen appliances that are rusty, stained or outdated. They're electrical and could be dangerous.