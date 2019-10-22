If you're looking to get a jump start on your holiday shopping, the Philadelphia Museum of Art's Craft Show is coming soon"This is the 43rd annual Philadelphia Museum of Art craft show," Show Chair Anja Levitties says. "We have 195 artists from all over the country coming to the show."Master craftsmen and emerging artists are now preparing to showcase their work.The participating artists are selected by five national jurors."We have a variety of media represented," Levitties says, "everything from baskets to ceramics, jewelry, glass, metal work, leather and wood."There is also an international component with 22 guest artists from Israel and. Plus, you can shop the work of students and recent art school graduates from Moore College of Art, Drexel University and the Savannah College of Art and Design.There are lots of opportunities to interact with artists at the show, from tours and on-site demonstrations to a fashion show."I love when people try stuff on," Philadelphia-based jeweler Maria Eife says. "That's when the work comes alive."She is among the show's returning artists and she'll be showcasing items like her 3D printed bangles.There are also first time exhibitors such as Jordan and Nicole Haddad, a brother/sister team based in South Philadelphia's Bok Building."We design ethical, sustainable knitwear for all bodies," explains Jordan Haddad, co-owner and CEO of the business known as Lobo Mau."We make our own textiles here in the studio," Nicole Haddad adds. "We silkscreen them and we make clothing out of it."The craft show is a fundraiser produced by the Women's Committee of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, to support a number of education and community outreach projects."All these different pockets of the country are engaged in doing work by hand," Levitties points out. "It's wonderful to bring them all together like this."Pennsylvania Convention Center1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107215-684-7930