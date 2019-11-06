Aldi rolls out wine, beer and chocolate advent calendars

How about counting down the holiday season with some wine, beer and chocolate?Aldi rolled out its annual wine advent calendars Tuesday.Last year they sold out in a matter of minutes.The calendars are used to count down the days of advent, the religious days leading up to Christmas.This year, the advent calendar features 24 unique wines.If you prefer beer, Aldi also has a beer advent calendar.And if you just want to snack, this year the store is also offering a cheese and a chocolate calendar.