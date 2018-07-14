SHOPPING

Amazon and Snapchat could be teaming up for visual search feature

EMBED </>More Videos

Amazon and Snapchat could be teaming up for visual search feature. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on July 14, 2018. (WPVI)

You may soon be able to shop at Amazon, through Snapchat.

According to TechCrunch, an app researcher found a code in Snapchat's Android app that would allow users to press and hold to identify an object, song or barcode.

Once an object or barcode has been scanned, you can "see all results on Amazon."

The visual product search could differentiate Snapchat from Instagram.

Neither Amazon nor Snapchat has commented on the code.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumersnapchatamazonsocial media
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Consumer Reports: How to make your dishwasher last longer
Eagles' player Nigel Bradham takes kids school shopping
Freebie Friday: Workouts, National Dog Day, family fun at the Oval
Creative, inexpensive hacks to keep your classroom tidy
6-year-old buys stack of toys on Amazon on parents' account
More Shopping
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News