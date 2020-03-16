Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 as COVID-19 keeps people home

NEW YORK -- Amazon said Monday that it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online.

The online retailer said it will also temporarily raise pay by $2 an hour through the end of April for hourly employees. That includes workers at its warehouses, delivery centers and Whole Foods grocery stores, all of whom make at least $15 an hour. Employees in the United Kingdom and other European countries will get a similar raise.

"We are seeing a significant increase in demand, which means our labor needs are unprecedented for this time of year," said Dave Clark, who oversees Amazon's warehouse and delivery network.

Amazon said this weekend that a surge of orders is putting its operations under pressure. It warned shoppers that it could take longer than the usual two days to get packages. It also said it was sold out of many household cleaning supplies and is working to get more in stock.

The Seattle-based company said the job openings are for a mix of full-time and part-time positions and include delivery drivers and warehouse workers, who pack and ship orders to shoppers.

Amazon is already the second-largest U.S.-based employer behind Walmart, with nearly 800,000 workers worldwide.

INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingamazoncoronavirusu.s. & worldonline shopping
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
More COVID-19 testing sites popping up
Coronavirus closures: McDonald's seating areas, PlayPlaces to close
Some retailers seeing business boom, while others struggle amid coronavirus outbreak
Google sibling Verily launches COVID-19 screening website
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia orders business, gov't closings to reduce COVID-19 spread
Latest coronavirus updates for the Philadelphia region
Governor extends COVID-19 shutdown across PA | LIVE
NJ reports 178 coronavirus cases as schools, restaurants, more to close
UPenn cancels on-campus commencement amid COVID-19
Del. limits restaurants to take-out, delivery; bans gatherings of 50+ people
All Pa. state stores closing Tuesday at 9 p.m.
Show More
MLB delays opening day to mid-May at earliest due to virus
SEPTA's Regional Rail Line operating on Winter Storm schedule
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
Supermarkets boom as restaurants try to survive COVID-19
Dow dives 2,997 points on fears virus will cause recession
More TOP STORIES News