Anthropologie launches plus-sized collection: APlus

Anthropologie is launching its first plus-sized collection.The Philadelphia based retailer is adding sizes 16W to 26W.The line, called APlus, will offer dresses, pants, and skirts.Anthropologie says it will also offer the style of APlus in its petites collection as well.The line will be available on March 15.Anthropologie is part of Urbn Brands, which also owns Urban Outfitters, Free People and Vetri Family.-----