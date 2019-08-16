Shopping

BBB: Beware of asking your smart device to look up a phone number

The Better Business Bureau has issued a new warning about smart assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Google Home.

The non-profit wants people to be careful when they ask the devices to call companies.

While searching for the phone number, it's possible that the assistants find a fraudulent one and inadvertently connect you to a scammer.

Those scammers have been buying ads to get their fake numbers to come up more often in searches.

You're better off going directly to a company's website to make sure the number is accurate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingconsumer watchbetter business bureauconsumersmartphonesconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child found dead in vehicle at Lindenwold PATCO station
Philadelphia police release photos of 6 officers shot during standoff
Child airlifted to hospital after dog attack in Wildwood
Wolf unveils gun violence effort after Philadelphia shooting
Assault rifle recovered from home after Philadelphia standoff
Bomb scare prompts hazmat after Lehigh Co. crash
Cyclist demand DA appeal charges in biker's death
Show More
Federal prosecutor blasts Krasner after Philadelphia shooting
Medical examiner rules Jeffrey Epstein's death a suicide
Customs computer outage causes long lines at airports nationwide
Man, dog killed by 12-year-old girl driving car, police say
Cherry Hill School District feels pushback over lunch debt policy
More TOP STORIES News