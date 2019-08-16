BBB: Beware of asking your smart device to look up a phone number

The Better Business Bureau has issued a new warning about smart assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Google Home.The non-profit wants people to be careful when they ask the devices to call companies.While searching for the phone number, it's possible that the assistants find a fraudulent one and inadvertently connect you to a scammer.Those scammers have been buying ads to get their fake numbers to come up more often in searches.You're better off going directly to a company's website to make sure the number is accurate.