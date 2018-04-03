TOYS R US

Toys 'R' Us gift cards: Bed, Bath & Beyond will accept through Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

Iconic toy chain Toys ''R'' Us will close all its U.S. stores. (Shutterstock)

If you still have unused Toys ''R'' Us gift cards, there's at least one other store where you can make use of them, but you have to hurry.

Bed, Bath & Beyond announced that it would stop accepting Toys "R" Us gift cards as part of its "Card Cash" program, where gift cards from more than 200 retailers can be turned into store credit. The home goods store said it would accept Toys "R" Us gift cards until Thursday at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The credit is worth less than the amount of the gift card, and the exchange rate depends on the store. For Toys "R" Us, for example, a $100 gift card is currently worth $64.20 in store credit at Bed, Bath & Beyond. With Toys "R" Us closing, the retailer warns that prices will vary.

In order for your gift card to be accepted by Bed, Bath & Beyond, it must be worth at least $20 and it must not have an expiration date.

To claim the offer, fill out this form and your new gift card will be emailed to you.

Toys "R" Us, meanwhile, said it will be honoring gift cards through April 21.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingbusinesstoysu.s. & worldconsumerretailbankruptcytoys r us
Related
How long you've got to use Toys 'R' Us gift cards
TOYS R US
Toys R Us in Exton, one of area's last, closes its doors
Anonymous man buys $1 million worth of Toys 'R' Us inventory
Toys 'R' Us closing all stores by Friday
The end of Toys 'R' Us: Everything you need to know
April 21 is last day to use Toys R Us gift cards
More toys r us
SHOPPING
Consumer Reports: How to make your dishwasher last longer
Eagles' player Nigel Bradham takes kids school shopping
Freebie Friday: Workouts, National Dog Day, family fun at the Oval
Creative, inexpensive hacks to keep your classroom tidy
6-year-old buys stack of toys on Amazon on parents' account
More Shopping
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News